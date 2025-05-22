Fill top position in state disability panel, improve Asha Kiran, says NHRC

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to speed up appointment of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD), a post that has been lying vacant for over a year. The panel has asked the top bureaucrat to submit an action taken report by July 11.

In its communication, the Commission also called for urgent action to address the severe shortage of healthcare staff at the Asha Kiran shelter home, which came under scrutiny last year after 28 inmates died within a month.

The directive comes after a complaint from a member of the NHRC’s Core Group on Disability – Dr Satendra Singh – who is also part of the advisory committee assisting the Delhi SCPD.

The complaint raised grave concerns over neglect of the rights and welfare of people with disabilities in the capital. Dr Singh highlighted the non-functioning of District Level Committees, absense of meetings of State Advisory Board on disability, and lack of policy implementation for individuals with high support needs.