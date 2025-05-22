Foot over bridges: Stairs to nowhere, lifts that don’t lift

NEW DELHI: Foot overbridges (FOBs) in Delhi, designed to provide safer crossings over busy roads, are in dire need of attention. Lack of lifts, broken escalators, poor lighting and inadequate maintenance have led to these structures becoming more of a hindrance than a help, especially for the elderly and differently-abled. Many commuters now risk unsafe road crossings, opting to avoid these poorly maintained facilities.
A survey by this newspaper of several FOBs across the city found escalators in disrepair, inadequate covering, and filthy railings stained with pan marks. Some bridges also accumulate garbage, making them both unsightly and unhygienic.
Commuters, particularly senior citizens, struggle to use these bridges, with many preferring to cross roads directly instead. Vivek Malik, a resident of north Delhi, shared his frustrations. “The FOB near my area is full of garbage, and the railings are so filthy no one would want to touch them. It’s impossible for seniors to use them safely,” he said.
He pointed out that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 mandates lifts and escalators at such facilities, but most of these provisions are either absent or non-functional. “What’s the point of having them if they can’t be used?” Malik questioned. In south Delhi, Sachin Sinha noted the difficulty of using stairs during the scorching heat. “There should be lifts or escalators at every FOB. It’s essential for people with disabilities, as well as the elderly,” he said. Sinha added,
“Also the lights at the FOBs are also very crucial for the safety and security of the commuters. I understand that since people do not want to climb so many stairs, then it is not feasible for the authorities to remove the stairs with a ramp slope. It is also not a proper solution because people will then start to cross the road with their two-wheelers using those slopes.”
The PWD recently informed the Delhi Police that tenders for the maintenance of 118 FOBs are in progress and expected to be completed soon. Discussions also suggested clearer signages at key FOBs, such as near the Zoological Park, where current markers are not visible enough to guide commuters.
Despite these plans, several bridges remain in poor condition. The Anand Vihar FOB in east Delhi, frequently crowded with hawkers, is difficult to use due to a six-foot grill between carriageways. Many commuters opt for jaywalking, as it’s quicker and less cumbersome. Another poorly maintained bridge, located on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Saket Metro station, lacks functional elevators and escalators.
Mehak Singh, a local resident, described her struggle, “Carrying heavy luggage up those stairs is exhausting. An escalator would make it so much easier.” According to Delhi Police, pedestrians accounted for 43% of road fatalities in 2022, highlighting the urgent need for better infrastructure.