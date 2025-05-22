Foot over bridges: Stairs to nowhere, lifts that don’t lift

NEW DELHI: Foot overbridges (FOBs) in Delhi, designed to provide safer crossings over busy roads, are in dire need of attention. Lack of lifts, broken escalators, poor lighting and inadequate maintenance have led to these structures becoming more of a hindrance than a help, especially for the elderly and differently-abled. Many commuters now risk unsafe road crossings, opting to avoid these poorly maintained facilities.

A survey by this newspaper of several FOBs across the city found escalators in disrepair, inadequate covering, and filthy railings stained with pan marks. Some bridges also accumulate garbage, making them both unsightly and unhygienic.

Commuters, particularly senior citizens, struggle to use these bridges, with many preferring to cross roads directly instead. Vivek Malik, a resident of north Delhi, shared his frustrations. “The FOB near my area is full of garbage, and the railings are so filthy no one would want to touch them. It’s impossible for seniors to use them safely,” he said.

He pointed out that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 mandates lifts and escalators at such facilities, but most of these provisions are either absent or non-functional. “What’s the point of having them if they can’t be used?” Malik questioned. In south Delhi, Sachin Sinha noted the difficulty of using stairs during the scorching heat. “There should be lifts or escalators at every FOB. It’s essential for people with disabilities, as well as the elderly,” he said. Sinha added,