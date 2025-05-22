In Between Two Worlds: Neel Soni’s documentary Babli By Night captures the life of Babban, a transgender lifeguard in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett

Babban or Babli moves through the wilderness, gripping a gun with pink-painted nails, swinging it over their shoulder, eyes scanning every corner. They’re a lifeguard in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve. Delhi-based filmmaker Neel Soni’s debut documentary, Babli By Night has been nominated for the 2025 BAFTA Student Award in the Documentary category. Filmed over four years, it follows Babban’s life in the forest: as a lifeguard, a transgender individual, and a person navigating the complex quest for acceptance in society, while grappling with an unexpected HIV diagnosis.

Soni first met Babban as a teenager while on a trek in Uttarakhand. “I saw this forest guard standing there in uniform, holding a gun, radiating this very authoritative vibe. But then, on an evening safari, I came back to see the same person dancing, wearing a salwar kameez. I was both intrigued and taken aback, because I’d never seen anything like that before,” he says.

Over the next few years, Soni spent time with Babban, understanding their story, their silence, their desire to be seen and heard. “Back then, I didn’t even know that I wanted to make a film. It was mutual. Babban wanted their story out there, and I wanted to tell it,” says Soni.