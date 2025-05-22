Nine-year-old girl among three killed as massive dust storm batters Delhi; multiple injured

NEW DELHI: A nine-year-old girl was among the three killed in the massive dust storm and heavy rains that lashed the national capital, officials said Thursday.

The other two killed included a 22-year-old man and a differently-abled person. Also, at least 11 were injured in the intense storm and rain on Wednesday evening.

The nine-year-old, identified as Sahana alias Chandni, died after an iron window panel fell on her from the third floor of a building.

"She was immediately rushed to Civil Lines Trauma Centre, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment," a senior police officer said.

The crime team inspected the site of the incident and documented the scene, following which a case was registered against the owner of house.

"Further investigation is underway to ascertain accountability and verify if any negligence in maintenance led to the incident," the officer added.

In south east Delhi's Nizamuddin area, at around 7.50 pm, a high-beam electricity pole collapsed during the thunderstorm near the Lodhi Road flyover and fell onto the middle of the road, hitting the differently-abled man who was passing by on a tricycle.