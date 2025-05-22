Parliament security breach: Grounds of arrest given to accused, police tell HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that both Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, accused in the December 13, 2023, Parliament security breach, had been informed of the reasons for their arrest.
Although the court had reserved its verdict a day earlier, the matter was taken up again to specifically examine whether the accused were properly informed about the grounds of arrest.
Following arguments, a division bench comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar reserved their decision on the bail applications filed by Azad and Kumawat.
The Delhi Police counsel, argued that the reasons for arrest were clearly documented in the case diary, arrest memo, remand papers, and trial court order.
Meanwhile, the petitioner’s counsel contended that no media outlet, whether newspapers or TV news channels, had labelled the incident as a terror attack; instead, it had been described as a security breach.
In response, the bench cautioned the defence to keep the arguments strictly legal, without veering into political commentary. Justice Prasad said the court would not rely on media narratives to guide its decision.
Azad’s lawyer maintained there was no act of terror committed. Referring to her actions, slogans, and personal background, the lawyer said she was simply exercising her constitutional rights and seeking legal redress through court.