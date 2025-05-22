Parliament security breach: Grounds of arrest given to accused, police tell HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that both Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, accused in the December 13, 2023, Parliament security breach, had been informed of the reasons for their arrest.

Although the court had reserved its verdict a day earlier, the matter was taken up again to specifically examine whether the accused were properly informed about the grounds of arrest.

Following arguments, a division bench comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar reserved their decision on the bail applications filed by Azad and Kumawat.