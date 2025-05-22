‘Portraits of Veer Savarkar, Madan Mohan Malviya to be put up in Assembly’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta chaired a meeting of the General Purposes Committee on Wednesday where a resolution was adopted to honour three of national icons – Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

Recognising their contributions to India’s freedom struggle, social reform, and educational renaissance, the panel resolved to install their statues within Assembly premises.

The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat said the decision reflects the commitment to celebrating the legacy of these leaders who played pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s moral, cultural, and intellectual foundations

The proposal was submitted by Abhay Verma, a member of the General Purposes Committee, who emphasised that these eminent figures played transformative roles in India’s national movement, social reform, and educational uplift.