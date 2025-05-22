‘Portraits of Veer Savarkar, Madan Mohan Malviya to be put up in Assembly’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta chaired a meeting of the General Purposes Committee on Wednesday where a resolution was adopted to honour three of national icons – Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.
Recognising their contributions to India’s freedom struggle, social reform, and educational renaissance, the panel resolved to install their statues within Assembly premises.
The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat said the decision reflects the commitment to celebrating the legacy of these leaders who played pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s moral, cultural, and intellectual foundations
The proposal was submitted by Abhay Verma, a member of the General Purposes Committee, who emphasised that these eminent figures played transformative roles in India’s national movement, social reform, and educational uplift.
He said honouring them with portraits within the Assembly complex would be a fitting tribute to their legacies and would serve as a source of inspiration for future generations, reinforcing values of patriotism, duty, and democratic ideals.
The General Purposes Committee unanimously passed the resolution to install a portrait of Veer Savarkar within Delhi Assembly premises. The committee noted that the Assembly has historically commemorated India’s great freedom fighters by displaying their portraits, and the inclusion of Veer Savarkar would be both respectful and appropriate.
The Speaker said the Delhi Assembly remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the values and legacy of India’s national icons. “The unanimous decision by the General Purposes Committee not only pays tribute to the immense contributions of Veer Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya, but also reflects the Assembly’s collective resolve to preserve democratic ideals and promote a deep-rooted sense of national pride, cultural heritage, and civic responsibility,” he said.