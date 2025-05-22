Rahul Gandhi's visit unauthorised, strict action will be taken against students involved: DU authorities

NEW DELHI: On Thursday afternoon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made an unexpected visit to the University of Delhi, creating a stir on campus. Without informing the university authorities, he arrived and spent nearly an hour inside the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office. During his stay, security personnel cordoned off the area, raising concerns about protocol and safety.

“Notably, this marks the second time Rahul Gandhi has visited the university without prior intimation or approval from the administration,” read the notice issued by the University taking a serious note of his ‘unannounced’ and ‘unauthorised’ visit to the campus.

While the visit was underway, tensions flared near the DUSU Secretary’s office. According to university sources, several students were inside the Secretary’s room when it was locked from the outside.

Allegedly, members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) misbehaved with these students. The DUSU Secretary, who was outside at the time, was reportedly barred by NSUI members from entering her own office.