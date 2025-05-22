Rahul Gandhi's visit unauthorised, strict action will be taken against students involved: DU authorities

NEW DELHI: On Thursday afternoon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made an unexpected visit to the University of Delhi, creating a stir on campus. Without informing the university authorities, he arrived and spent nearly an hour inside the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office. During his stay, security personnel cordoned off the area, raising concerns about protocol and safety.
“Notably, this marks the second time Rahul Gandhi has visited the university without prior intimation or approval from the administration,” read the notice issued by the University taking a serious note of his ‘unannounced’ and ‘unauthorised’ visit to the campus.
While the visit was underway, tensions flared near the DUSU Secretary’s office. According to university sources, several students were inside the Secretary’s room when it was locked from the outside.
Allegedly, members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) misbehaved with these students. The DUSU Secretary, who was outside at the time, was reportedly barred by NSUI members from entering her own office.
The University administration strongly condemned the incident. In an official statement, Proctor Rajni Abbi expressed concern over the disruptive behavior and assured that such actions would not be tolerated. She emphasised that strict disciplinary measures would be taken against the students involved ensuring campus decorum and safety in the future.
Meanwhile ABVP General Secretary Mitravinda Karanwal said, “I will like to summarise Rahul’s visit to the campus- ‘Rahul Gandhi visiting DU is like a rejected actor crashing a student play — no role, no invite, just loud entry and bad reviews.’”
“Instead of engaging with students, Mr. Gandhi sipped tea with his handpicked karyakartas in what could only be described as an echo chamber dressed up as a connect session. Meanwhile, students who were forcefully sent outside were being harassed and manhandled—not just by security personnel but under the watchful eye of a party that claims to sell 'Mohabbat' (love),” Mitravinda further said.