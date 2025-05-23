Delhi: Over 8,000 gallstones removed from 70-yr-old man in 1-hour surgery

NEW DELHI: In a rare medical case, a whopping 8,125 gallstones were removed from the abdomen of a 70-year-old man in a surgery that lasted an hour.

While the surgery, conducted at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, lasted around 60 minutes, counting the stones took the team nearly six hours, the hospital said in a statement on Thursday. The patient had been suffering for years from chronic abdominal pain, intermittent fever, loss of appetite, and a feeling of heaviness in his chest and back.

Gallstones are often formed due to a cholesterol imbalance and may multiply over time.

The patient underwent laparoscopic gallbladder removal surgery on May 12, and according to the hospital, it is possibly the highest number of gallstones removed in Delhi-NCR.