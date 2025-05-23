Delhi reports 23 COVID-19 cases, asks hospitals to restart protocol

NEW DELHI: Citing recent spurt in cases of COVID-19, the Delhi Government has issued an advisory asking hospitals to resume the pandemic preparedness protocols including proper availability of beds, oxygen, essential drugs and daily testing of influenza cases among others.

The advisory comes as Delhi reported 23 cases till Thursday, said Health Minister Pankaj Singh confirming that all patients are in stable condition.

“Two to three patients are admitted to private hospitals while the others are being monitored. There is no need to panic because the strain is similar to influenza,” he said.

The government is currently in the process of verifying the details of the cases to determine whether the patients are residents of Delhi or have traveled from outside the city.

Singh urged calm and assured there is no panic situation currently. "The Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with any situation. We have already coordinated with all medical superintendents, doctors, and their teams across hospitals in the capital,” he said.