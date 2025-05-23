Garden Reach Shipyard to construct Rs 25,000 crore next-gen Corvettes for Navy

NEW DELHI: The Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) on Thursday won the contract to construct the Indian Navy's Next Generation Corvettes (NGC) as it emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in a bidding process. Meanwhile, an order of around 180 crore from Bangladesh stands cancelled.

The GRSE in a statement said, "The shipyard participated in the competitive bidding process and has emerged as lowest bidder. GRSE will thus be awarded the contract to build five (05) Next Generation Corvettes at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 25,000 crore."

As per GRSE, "These Next-Generation Corvettes shall be capable of fulfilling the roles of Offensive SSM attack, Anti-Missile Defence, Surface Action Groups for Maritime Strikes, ASW and many other Maritime Operations. The warship will also incorporate Green Warship design features, energy efficient & environment friendly technologies."

GRSE is already building four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV) for the Navy, apart from three Advanced Guided Missile Frigates, eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts of which one has already been delivered to Indian Navy and four Survey Vessels (Large) of which two have been delivered.