‘Unauthorised’ visit of Rahul to campus for second time irks DU

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made an unexpected visit to the University of Delhi, creating a stir on the campus, on Thursday afternoon. The university authorities said they were not informed about the visit and that Gandhi spent nearly an hour inside the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) office. During his stay, security personnel cordoned off the area, raising concerns about protocol and safety, the authorities said.

“This is the second time Rahul Gandhi has visited the university without prior intimation or approval from the administration,” read the notice issued by the university taking a serious note of his “unannounced” and “unauthorised” visit to the campus.

During his visit, tensions flared near the DUSU secretary’s office. According to sources, several students were inside the secretary’s room when it was locked from the outside. Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) misbehaved with the students, sources said. The DUSU secretary, who was outside at the time, was reportedly barred by NSUI members from entering her office.

The university administration condemned the incident. In an official statement, Proctor Rajni Abbi expressed concern over the “disruptive behaviour” and said that such actions would not be tolerated.

ABVP general secretary Mitravinda Karanwal said, “Instead of engaging with students, Mr Gandhi sipped tea with his handpicked karyakartas in what could only be described as an echo chamber dressed up as a connect session. Students who were forcefully sent outside were being manhandled by his security.”