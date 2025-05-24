3,500 km of roads cleaned in 20-day civic body drive in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday released the progress report of the 20-day “Mega Cleanliness Drive” carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) across all 12 zones. The campaign included road cleaning, removing encroachments, clearing drains, and issuing challans.

The Chief Minister said the campaign, part of the ‘Swachh Delhi’ initiative, received strong support from the public. Over 3,500 kilometres of roads were cleaned during the drive. The Rohini Zone recorded the highest cleaning work, followed by Najafgarh, Karol Bagh, and South Zone. She said the goal is to make Delhi’s roads clean, safe, and beautiful.

Strict action was taken against illegal encroachments and unhygienic conditions. A total of 11,131 challans were issued, with the West Zone recording the highest number—2,994 challans. Alongside, authorities seized 5,932 illegal items and cleared 186.5 kilometers of roads from encroachments.

Drain cleaning was also a major part of the campaign to help prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. So far, 19,892.38 metric tons of silt has been removed. The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department has cleared 13,72,276 metric tons of silt from 27 major drains. The CM said the remaining work must be completed by May 31, 2025, and that silt should be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. This will help restore drainage capacity and reduce flooding during rains.

To make Delhi safer, especially for women and the elderly, 4,139 dark spots were identified and corrected. A total of 4,140 streetlights were repaired and 285 new ones installed in areas lacking lighting.

The Chief Minister appreciated the support of the public and the efforts of sanitation workers. On average, 33,809 workers and related staff participated daily in the drive. “This collective effort has been the backbone of the campaign’s success,” she said.

In addition, 283 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) joined through interactive meetings to discuss local cleanliness issues and give suggestions. Night-time cleanliness drives were conducted in 418 busy markets to ensure hygiene even after working hours.

Authorities also removed 37,628 illegal posters, 8,399 banners, and 3,917 hoardings from public places. To promote awareness, 30 walls were beautified with paintings based on cleanliness, culture, and public messages. The CM said the success of the campaign reflects the shared responsibility and cooperation between the government and citizens in keeping the city clean and safe.