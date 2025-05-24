Delhi HC reserves order on Celebi’s petition against revocation of security clearance

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India, which is challenging the Centre government’s decision to cancel its security clearance.
This move had led to the firm being removed from its duties at the airports in Delhi and Mumbai. The government decided a recent four-day conflict between India and Pakistan, during which Turkey had publicly supported Pakistan. In response, Celebi approached the HC, claiming that the cancellation was unfair and that it was not given a proper chance to defend itself.
Justice Sachin Datta reserved the decision after hearing final arguments from Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Celebi in court.
Rohatgi argued that the company had been punished without being told clearly what it had done wrong. He said that according to Indian aviation rules, especially Rule 12 of the Aircraft Rules, 2023, a company should receive a fair warning and a proper explanation before such strict action is taken. He told the court that the government must explain its reasons in writing, not just keep them to itself. “You cannot punish a company like this without saying what it is being punished for,” he explained.
“Celebi has been operating in India for 17 years and employs over 10,000 people. Each of them has passed security checks. Why should the entire company be treated like a threat without a proper reason?,” Rohatgi further said.
He also pointed out that the company has a constitutional right to do business in India, and taking that away without due process was extremely unfair. “The government should at least share the basic reasons behind the action. We cannot be kept in the dark,” he said.
Justice Datta then asked whether the court can rely on confidential information (often given in sealed covers) if the company itself doesn’t get any summary of the reasons. Rohatgi replied by referring to past judgments where the Supreme Court criticised the use of sealed evidence without allowing the affected party to respond to it.
