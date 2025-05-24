Delhi Judge transferred after record keeper booked for bribery, ahlmad cries foul

NEW DELHI: A Special Judge (PC Act) posted at Rouse Avenue Court has been transferred to Rohini (North-West Delhi) days after the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) registered a bribery case against his ahlmad (record keeper), Mukesh Kumar, over alleged corruption in bail matters.

The ACB, on 16 May, booked Kumar under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), accusing him of demanding and accepting bribes from accused persons in exchange for facilitating their release on bail.

However, Kumar has vehemently denied the charges, claiming he has been falsely implicated by ACB officers as part of a broader conspiracy aimed at targeting the judge.

In a petition filed before the Delhi High Court, Kumar accused ACB Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma and Assistant Commissioner of Police Jarnail Singh of attempting to settle personal scores with the judge over judicial orders that went against the agency.

In his plea, Kumar said the FIR was “a false and malicious FIR registered against the petitioner with the sole objective of arm-twisting the judiciary and using the petitioner as a tool to threaten the judge, and to compel the petitioner to help the vengeful officers of Anti-Corruption Branch to take retaliatory action against the judge because of their discomfort with judicial orders being passed against them.”