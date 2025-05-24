Delhi sees temperature spike after brief relief

NEW DELHI: After a brief spell of cool weather following Wednesday’s storm, Delhi witnessed a sharp rise in both minimum and maximum temperatures on Friday, with parts of the city nearing seasonal norms again.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 37.1 degrees celsius, up 2.4 degrees celsius from the previous day, though still 3.1 degrees celsius below normal. The minimum temperature rose to 26.4 degrees celsius, just slightly below the seasonal average.

No rainfall was recorded in any part of Delhi-NCR during the last 24 hours. Despite the temperature increase, no heatwave conditions have been declared, and the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.

Gusty winds with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph, temporarily peaking at 60 kmph, are expected across all districts during evening thunderstorms, particularly on May 24 and 25.

The seven-day outlook suggests continued weather fluctuations, with thundery developments likely to persist through May 29.