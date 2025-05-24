Driver held in Gujarat for stealing Rs 30 lakh from his employer

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old driver was arrested in Bhuj, Gujarat, for allegedly stealing Rs 30 lakh from his employer in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Prince, a resident of Chander Vihar, had been working as a driver for the complainant for the past six months.

According to the complainant, on May 15, Prince fled with Rs 30 lakh that was part of a business transaction. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Tilak Nagar police station, and an investigation was launched.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said that a special team was formed to probe the case.

“The team reviewed CCTV footage and conducted raids at potential hideouts across Delhi. Using a combination of technical surveillance and manual intelligence, the police traced Prince to Bhuj,” the DCP said.

A team was dispatched to Gujarat, where the accused was apprehended. Police recovered Rs 26 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh from him. Prince has been charged with theft, and further investigation is ongoing, the DCP said.