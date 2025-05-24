Karachi Bakery outlets weather identity crisis

“Some customers question our origins, assuming we’re a foreign brand,” says the Green Park store manager. “We’ve had to put up posters and hand out flyers just to tell our story.”

Inside the Saket outlet, sales assistant Neha Yadav describes the changed atmosphere: “Earlier, people would come in with smiles, asking for their favourite biscuits. Now, some just glare at the signboard or whisper among themselves. It’s disheartening.” Her colleague, Ajay Kumar, adds, “We’re proud to work here, but lately, we’ve felt the need to defend our jobs and our brand.”

Regular customers, however, are vocal in support. Meera Tomar, a Green Park resident and lifelong patron, says, “The name carries a journey of survival. My parents bought these biscuits for me as a child. We don’t question foreign chains, why such double standards?”

“Changing the name would erase history. This bakery is a Delhi institution, and its story is part of ours,” insists retired schoolteacher Suresh Batra.

Staff at IGI Airport recount tense moments with travellers. “A few weeks ago, a group confronted us, demanding to know if we were sending money to Pakistan,” says franchise owner Shalini Verma. “We had to show them posters about the founder’s Indian roots. It’s exhausting, but we’re determined to keep serving with a smile.”

As the brand weathers this storm, it stands as more than just a bakery. It is a living story of Partition, resilience, heritage and Indian identity hoping that, in time, the warmth of its biscuits will again speak louder than the politics of its name.

Reinforcing the roots: ‘Proudly Indian since 1953’

To counter misinformation, all Delhi outlets have launched digital campaigns prominently displaying the Indian Tricolour, while some have put up posters to narrate its origin. The Ramnani family, who still run the bakery, are considering adding a tagline “Karachi Bakery: Proudly Indian since 1953” to reinforce their roots.