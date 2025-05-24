Massive fire triggers explosion and building collapse in Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area on Saturday morning, triggering a powerful explosion that led to the collapse of the building, officials confirmed.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg, upon information at 4:48 am, 17 fire tenders were deployed to the site in Sector 2.

“The fire caused an explosion within the premises, resulting in the collapse of the structure,” said an official from DFS.

As of now, no injuries have been reported. Firefighters continue to battle the flames and secure the area.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the subsequent explosion.