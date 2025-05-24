Neglected public toilets raise a stink in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Despite a scathing directive from the Delhi High Court over a year ago, demanding an independent audit of public toilets managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the state of these facilities across the capital remains deplorable, if not worse.

The ruling of 2024 followed a public interest litigation that laid bare the shocking state of public toilets in the city. The court’s intent was clear: enforce accountability, ensure safety, and restore basic dignity to the capital’s sanitation facilities.

However, the ground-level reality suggests that despite the court’s intervention, things have not improved. What were meant to be safe, accessible public conveniences now stand as symbols of neglect.

Crumbling infrastructure, stagnant waste, and unsanitary conditions have turned many of these toilets into health hazards, especially for women, the elderly, the differently-abled and blue-collar workers who rely on them the most. Furthermore, in areas where the toilets are clean, there’s a troubling new issue: agents charging between Rs 5 to Rs 20 for entry.

A Promise Unfulfilled

The Delhi High Court’s 2024 ruling demanded not only an audit but also a stringent follow-up on cleanliness, upkeep and safety, expecting that municipal bodies would be jolted into action. Yet, as highlighted by a recent ground-level inspection by this newspaper, the situation on the streets is alarming, with the rot proving to be systemic.