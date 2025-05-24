Neglected public toilets raise a stink in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Despite a scathing directive from the Delhi High Court over a year ago, demanding an independent audit of public toilets managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the state of these facilities across the capital remains deplorable, if not worse.
The ruling of 2024 followed a public interest litigation that laid bare the shocking state of public toilets in the city. The court’s intent was clear: enforce accountability, ensure safety, and restore basic dignity to the capital’s sanitation facilities.
However, the ground-level reality suggests that despite the court’s intervention, things have not improved. What were meant to be safe, accessible public conveniences now stand as symbols of neglect.
Crumbling infrastructure, stagnant waste, and unsanitary conditions have turned many of these toilets into health hazards, especially for women, the elderly, the differently-abled and blue-collar workers who rely on them the most. Furthermore, in areas where the toilets are clean, there’s a troubling new issue: agents charging between Rs 5 to Rs 20 for entry.
A Promise Unfulfilled
The Delhi High Court’s 2024 ruling demanded not only an audit but also a stringent follow-up on cleanliness, upkeep and safety, expecting that municipal bodies would be jolted into action. Yet, as highlighted by a recent ground-level inspection by this newspaper, the situation on the streets is alarming, with the rot proving to be systemic.
At Laxmi Nagar near the metro station, a public toilet stood locked and unusable for five months, according to local shopkeepers. At Kashmere Gate, outside the Delhi Election Commission office, the urinals were foul, with grime coating the walls and filth left unattended.
The stench was overpowering, a pungent reminder of long-term neglect. On Nityanand Marg, another toilet was in a state of utter abandonment: no water, no toilet paper, and no toilet seats. The women’s facility was broken, plumbing leaking and the gate was even missing, likely stolen, leaving the structure exposed and unusable.
It was a grotesque sight, one that highlighted the city’s decay more than its public service. Even in Ajmeri Gate, the stench emanating from the public toilet was so overpowering that pedestrians actively avoided it.
In Paharganj, both the men’s and women’s toilets were overflowing with garbage, and their drainage systems were blocked. Locals had abandoned these facilities altogether and resorted to urinating in open spaces around the structure.
Absence of Accountability
Across these various sites, the common thread is not just poor maintenance but a complete absence of accountability.
Many facilities had no cleaning staff, no signs of responsibility and no set schedule for regular sanitization. Worse, several toilets did not even have running water, let alone basic hygiene essentials like soap or disinfectants. Local residents and workers say they have lost all faith in the system. “No one listens. These toilets are just there to mock us,” said a Paharganj resident. “It’s easier to just find a corner than to risk using these.” The complete disregard for sanitation has serious public healthimplications.
Dr Prashant Jain, Associate Director of Urology at PSRI Hospital, emphasized that unclean public toilets are breeding grounds for a range of infections, particularly urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women. “The risk is significantly higher in women due to anatomical differences and when hygiene conditions are poor, the chances of infections increase drastically,” he said.
Dr Jain also highlighted the psychological impact. “Many women, especially those in lower-income groups, avoid using public toilets altogether, fearing infections or disgust at filthy conditions. This leads to unhealthy habits like holding urine for extended periods, which can lead to kidney stones or bladder issues,” he added.
Dr Shaily Sharma, a Consultant Gynaecologist at Cloudnine Hospital, agreed, noting that these unsanitary facilities were a danger not just for infections but also for the safety and dignity of vulnerable groups like low-income women, migrant workers and the homeless.
“These toilets are a public health crisis and improving them is not just about infrastructure—it’s about ensuring safety and human dignity,” she said. She further stressed the urgent need for adequate water supply, regular cleaning and proper disposal of sanitary waste.
Charging for Public Toilets
Amid these widespread issues, some public toilets in Delhi, such as the one at the DDA market near Sarai Kale Khan, remain clean but have become a source of controversy.
The attendant at this particular facility was charging people Rs 5 to Rs 20 to use the toilet.
“We have to pay some amount to MCD, so we charge,” said the attendant, who did not disclose his name.
The MCD, however, insists that public toilets across the capital are supposed to be free of charge. “The services are free for all and we are not authorised to charge any fee,” said an MCD official.
The practice of charging users raises questions about the mismanagement and lack of oversight in the system.