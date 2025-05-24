Nishtha Bansal’s debut weaves Klimt, couture, and the power of peonies

Chandigarh-based designer Nishtha Bansal is making her debut in couture with her latest collection titled ‘Alchemy of Love’, inspired by Gustav Klimt’s iconic painting ‘The Kiss’. “That painting has so many emotions—it reminds me of something really special in my life,” she says. “And the colours in it—those reds, greens, and that golden shimmer—I’ve brought those directly into my collection.”
More than just visual inspiration, the painting stirred something deeper in her. “It’s not just about the art, it’s about how it made me feel,” Bansal explains. “There’s this long-held emotion in my heart that shaped how I understand love, intimacy, and beauty. That’s what I wanted to pour into the collection.”
The title itself hints at transformation. “Like an alchemist turns metals into gold, love has the power to turn vulnerability into strength, longing into creativity,” she says. “This collection is me trying to distil that magic into something wearable.”
‘Alchemy of Love’ plays with contrasts—bold, structured corsets, flowy gowns, and wrap dresses rich in beadwork and embroidery details, with delicate 3D peonies and a palette that echoes Klimt’s own hues, opening up into flowy silhouettes made from fabrics like satin, crepe, and twill. The collection opened in Mumbai this April, with actor Rakul Preet Singh walking the ramp.
For Bansal, working with fabrics became a metaphor for love—tight corsets hugging the body like closeness, while soft, flowing materials represent freedom. “It was such a task to balance both—fitted and flowy. But we used stretchable satin, mixed with flowing crepe, and even non-stretch materials to get that balance. I really dove deep into the fabric side of things.”
Florals are a recurring theme in Bansal’s work, but this time, she zeroed in on one bloom: the peony. “I love flowers, but I didn’t want to use roses again—everyone does that,” she says. “Then I saw peonies during a trip to London… It was love at first sight.”
The result? A show-stopping 3D peony, which she says took two months to perfect. “Peonies have these heavy, delicate petals, and I really wanted to capture that.” The process was demanding. “We tested a hundred kinds of fabrics. It had to have the right hold. We cut every petal separately, used candling techniques to shape each one, and then carefully assembled them.” For Bansal, crafting the peony was about more than aesthetics—it was a way to embody the layered emotions of love— bold yet delicate.
A romantic at heart, Bansal hopes her creations make people feel something personal and lasting. “I want them to feel free,” she says. “Very much in love—with themselves. I want them to feel beautiful. And I want them to remember that day—that special day they wore it. It should stay with them.”