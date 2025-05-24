Nishtha Bansal’s debut weaves Klimt, couture, and the power of peonies

Chandigarh-based designer Nishtha Bansal is making her debut in couture with her latest collection titled ‘Alchemy of Love’, inspired by Gustav Klimt’s iconic painting ‘The Kiss’. “That painting has so many emotions—it reminds me of something really special in my life,” she says. “And the colours in it—those reds, greens, and that golden shimmer—I’ve brought those directly into my collection.”

More than just visual inspiration, the painting stirred something deeper in her. “It’s not just about the art, it’s about how it made me feel,” Bansal explains. “There’s this long-held emotion in my heart that shaped how I understand love, intimacy, and beauty. That’s what I wanted to pour into the collection.”

The title itself hints at transformation. “Like an alchemist turns metals into gold, love has the power to turn vulnerability into strength, longing into creativity,” she says. “This collection is me trying to distil that magic into something wearable.”