Ramlilas committees across Delhi to screen Operation Sindoor to honour forces

NEW DELHI: Nearly 850 Ramlila committees across Delhi will hold a special daily screening of Operation Sindoor before their performances this Navratri as a tribute to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces. Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, will be featured as a special tribute to Indian Armed forces either through a play or a short film ranging 15-20 minutes before the main Ramayana enactment begins.

The decision was made during a coordination meeting attended by representatives of the Ramlila committees, along with officials from the Delhi Government, Police, Jal Board, Electricity Department, and the MCD.

During the meeting, the Ramlila committees also proposed establishing a Ramayana Research Centre. Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, who was present at the meeting, said that a tableau showcasing the bravery and valour of the Indian Armed Forces will also be featured in this year’s Ramlilas.

“It was suggested to establish a Ramayana Research Institute in Delhi to enable continuous research on the life and deeds of Lord Shri Ram. It was also urged that Sita’s birth be enacted along with Ram’s in this year’s Ramlilas. Both proposals were unanimously accepted. This year, tableaux showcasing the bravery and valour of the Indian Armed Forces will also be featured,” he stated.

The committees also assured their cooperation with government agencies on matters related to sanitation, water supply, traffic, and licensing issues during the organisation of Ramlilas. An 11-member coordination committee was formed under Ramlila Mahasangh Chief Arjun Kumar to liaise with various government departments for the smooth conduct of the events.