Row over Vajpayee poems in Delhi University’s English PG

NEW DELHI: In a move that has sparked debate in academic circles, Delhi University’s English Department has included poems by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Post-Independence Indian Literatures paper for its postgraduate syllabus.

The decision has drawn criticism from students and scholars who argued on Friday that Vajpayee’s work lacks the literary depth and critical engagement required for postgraduate-level study. Many questions were raised soon after the Executive Council (EC) meeting on Friday approved the addition of Vajpayee’s poems.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, a teacher activist and Executive Council member, questioned, “Why have celebrated Hindi poets such as Dhoomil, Nirala, and Muktibodh—figures known for capturing the complex socio-political realities of their time—been sidelined? Moreover, Vajpayee’s poems carry no literary value to figure in the postgraduate syllabus of the DU English Department.”

Meanwhile, a group of university teachers issued a strongly worded dissent note, raising concerns about what they describe as the growing politicisation of academic processes. They accused the Standing Committee of acting as a gatekeeper of ideological conformity instead of promoting scholarly debate. The teachers alleged that major changes are being made to the syllabus without proper academic consultation, which signals a worrying trend of censorship and centralised control in higher education.