Supreme Court allowed Delhi govt to withdraw cases filed by AAP against L-G

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Delhi government to withdraw all the seven cases filed by the previous AAP dispensation against the Centre and the Lieutenant-Governor over control of services in the capital and cleaning of Yamuna river.

A two-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice Agustine George Masih, took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Delhi government, and allowed the plea.

The BJP-led Delhi government on Thursday had knocked the doors of the SC seeking its direction to withdraw the cases filed during the earlier AAP administration, challenging the decision of the L-G in several committees, including solid waste management, Yamuna cleaning, and against the validity of acts and the Delhi Services Act, 2023.

The SC had stayed an NGT order appointing the L-G to lead a Yamuna panel and referred the Services Act issue to a constitution bench.

Bhati said, “These matters should not trouble this court anymore,” signaling the withdrawal of multiple petitions.These also included challenges to the appointment of the DERC chairperson, legal payment approvals, and the L-G’s role in administrative appointments and decision-making processes.