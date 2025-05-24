Whispering What The Heart Says

As we grow older, many words remain unspoken. This is the central theme of artist Kaasvi Jain's latest exhibition, ‘Whispers Of The Heart,’ which delves into the feelings we often suppress amidst the daily pressures of life. The artist says, “‘Whispers of the Heart’ is a deeply personal exploration of the emotions we struggle to articulate. "This collection was born from moments of stillness, conflict, duality, and growth—each piece is a whisper from within, a moment translated into form, colour, and texture,” she says.

Exploring human feelings

All the artworks that have been featured in this exhibition explores human restlessness, chaos, ambition, and fear-- feelings that impact our lives the most. “‘Eternal Flow,' is an artwork that I made during COVID-19. It is about the human restlessness that is hidden under global stillness. Another artwork, Mixed Emotions‘’ offers a dialogue between opposites–calm and chaos, vividness and void. Through a mandala that’s half-monochrome, half-vivid, this piece explores the coexistence of restraint and spontaneity. There is another artwork called ‘Market Pulse’ that depicts human association with the financial world. It dives deep into both human ambition of success and the fear of losing more,” says Jain.

Born out of difficult times

‘Whispers Of The Heart’ is Jain’s debut exhibition. The 26-year-old did not go through art school training. Instead, art came into her life as a companion during difficult times. “It was more of a soul’s calling. Some of the artworks were made during the pandemic, when the world was grappling with loneliness and uncertainties. It was my constant companion at that time. Today, my paintings have become my voice," says Jain.

Jain wants people to connect with her artworks. “If someone pauses in front of a piece and feels seen or soothed—or leaves having heard a whisper from their own heart—then I’ll consider this show a success,” Jain adds.