Flight operations hit, roads flooded after heavy rains, thunderstorm in Delhi

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) faced significant disruption early Sunday morning as heavy rains and strong winds swept through the national capital.
The extreme weather impacted the flight operations as 49 flights were diverted from 11:30 pm to 4 am
The adverse conditions caused delays and cancellations across several airlines, with passengers experiencing average departure delays of over 30 minutes, as per data from Flightradar24.com.
In a post on X, Delhi Airport said: “Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”
The heavy downpour also led to widespread waterlogging in Moti Bagh, Minto Road, Delhi Cantonment and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg areas. Major traffic snarls and slow-moving vehicles were reported, especially around Dhaula Kuan.
Trees were also uprooted at the Akbar Road due to the storms and heavy rainfall. The Nanakpura Underpass was severely flooded, compounding the traffic woes.
Power disruptions were reported in several areas across the capital.
Heavy rains also lashed parts of Uttarakhand and Haryana.
On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Delhi and surrounding areas, forecasting thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds.
The alert, issued as part of a Nowcast warning, cited the approach of a thunderstorm cell from the west and northwest. The IMD warned that parts of the capital could experience severe thunderstorm activity, frequent lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–60 km/h or higher within a few hours.