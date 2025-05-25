Flight operations hit, roads flooded after heavy rains, thunderstorm in Delhi

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) faced significant disruption early Sunday morning as heavy rains and strong winds swept through the national capital.

The extreme weather impacted the flight operations as 49 flights were diverted from 11:30 pm to 4 am

The adverse conditions caused delays and cancellations across several airlines, with passengers experiencing average departure delays of over 30 minutes, as per data from Flightradar24.com.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport said: “Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”