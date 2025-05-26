Big Bang launch of Arogya Mandirs

In a dramatic shift within Delhi’s public healthcare system, the city’s Mohalla Clinics, a flagship initiative launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during its tenure, are facing a closure. This move comes as the BJP-led administration rolls out a new healthcare initiative—Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs).

While the government claims these new centres will offer upgraded infrastructure and more comprehensive services, the abrupt replacement of Mohalla Clinics has sparked concerns regarding the true intent behind the decision, the potential effectiveness of AAMs, and whether healthcare is being politicised.

Rise and Stall of Mohalla Clinics

When the AAP government took charge of Delhi in 2015, it introduced the Mohalla Clinic initiative as a bold step toward providing affordable, accessible healthcare to urban communities. The idea was to establish neighbourhood clinics that offered free consultations, medicines, diagnostics, and basic medical services. With resident doctors, lab assistants, and IT technicians managing patient information, the clinics quickly became a symbol of success in urban primary healthcare.

These clinics quickly earned praise both nationally and internationally for their accessibility, affordability, and effectiveness. With free consultations, diagnostics, and medicines, they were seen as a model for urban primary healthcare.

“India’s great export to the World”; this is what the Mohalla Clinics’ website had to say about the scheme.

The initiative was also praised by Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan who called the project “a model for all Indian states embarking on the journey to universal health care.” What visibly changed after the introduction of Mohalla Clinics was the political discourse around public health.

The initiative brought health services to the fore of political agendas, with number of states expressing interest in adopting the concept (or a variant), like ‘Namma’ clinics by the previous BJP regime in Karnataka. By 2022, over 553 Mohalla Clinics had been set up, many operating in rented premises. These clinics served lakhs of patients each month, particularly benefiting daily wage workers, women and the elderly.