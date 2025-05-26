‘Just a little rain & Delhi under water’: AAP targets BJP’s ‘triple-engine’ government

NEW DELHI: Making a scathing attack on the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government, the AAP on Sunday said that even a spell of light rain on Saturday night was enough to expose the complete collapse of the city’s infrastructure under the BJP’s so-called ‘triple-engine’ government.

Party leaders alleged that while roads across the city were submerged in water, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has not been seen for the last few days. The BJP responded, stating that after every rainy season, the people of Delhi can clearly see the difference between the previous administration and the current one.

AAP leaders posted a video from ITO, commenting, “When Delhiites woke up this morning, they found the city submerged. This is the result of the so-called four-engine government. A little rain and the roads are flooded. These waterlogged streets tell the true story of BJP’s broken-down four-engine government.”