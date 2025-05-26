‘Just a little rain & Delhi under water’: AAP targets BJP’s ‘triple-engine’ government

NEW DELHI: Making a scathing attack on the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government, the AAP on Sunday said that even a spell of light rain on Saturday night was enough to expose the complete collapse of the city’s infrastructure under the BJP’s so-called ‘triple-engine’ government.
Party leaders alleged that while roads across the city were submerged in water, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has not been seen for the last few days. The BJP responded, stating that after every rainy season, the people of Delhi can clearly see the difference between the previous administration and the current one.
AAP leaders posted a video from ITO, commenting, “When Delhiites woke up this morning, they found the city submerged. This is the result of the so-called four-engine government. A little rain and the roads are flooded. These waterlogged streets tell the true story of BJP’s broken-down four-engine government.”
They added, “Just a little rain, and Delhi is underwater. Overnight rain has flooded several parts of the capital. Cars and buses are stuck underwater. At one underpass in Delhi Cantonment, a car and a bus were completely submerged. Now CM Rekha Gupta can visit the spot to take credit for this work.”
AAP also highlighted the waterlogging situation at Minto Road, stating: “Even a little rain caused waterlogging beneath Minto Bridge, where a car got submerged. Just a few days ago, CM Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma came here for a photoshoot. They did nothing beyond clicking pictures—and this is the result.”
Videos from Dhaula Kuan and Chanakyapuri were also shared by the party. “There’s not a single part of Delhi where BJP’s failed four-engine government hasn’t caused waterlogging. Even Chanakyapuri, one of the most VIP areas of Delhi, home to numerous embassies, was submerged after a light shower,” AAP said. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that sudden storms and monsoon-related waterlogging have been regular occurrences in Delhi every year