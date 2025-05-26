Projects choose me, characters find me: Actress Mahika Sharma

With a flair for comedy and a fearless screen presence, Mahika Sharma is making her mark. Known for diverse roles across television and film, she also did theatre for six years on the Delhi theatre circuit.

In 2025, Sharma expanded her filmography with a significant role in biographical crime drama Costao. She plays its villain Peter D’Mello's young wife, Cassandra. Directed by Sejal Shah, film star Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Costao Fernandes, a Goa customs officer who exposes a major gold smuggling operation in the 1990s.

Though new to the industry, Sharma has a head on her shoulders. She says it’s always joyful to work with seasoned actors. “When you start off, you don’t choose, you just audition. I always wanted to work with Nawaz sir. My character, Cassandra, is a young girl who gets caught up in bigger politics. My reel roles have somehow run parallel to my real life. Before I got Costao, I was figuring out how to sustain myself in Mumbai. Cassandra came to me at a time when I think I needed her the most.”

Acting in the crime drama thriller television series Breathe: Into the Shadows to Liberation, was another intense experience. Sharma thrives in transforming herself with each role. When asked how she selects such varied roles, she says: “I would say it’s the other way round. Projects choose me and characters find me. I like to work on projects where I can explore impactful roles. It’s always a delight to do challenging roles, where I can live vastly different lives in one lifetime!”

For Sharma, creativity isn’t confined to scripts and sets. A trained MMA enthusiast, a passionate musician, painter, and writer, her personal interests often bleed into her professional aspirations.