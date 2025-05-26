Stop discrimination against DGEHS patients: Government

NEW DELHI: The Health and Family Welfare department has issued an order warning to private hospitals over discriminatory practices against Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) cardholders.

The department flagged concerns about empanelled hospitals restricting consultation hours for these patients and denying admission to those in critical condition.

The order followed a string of complaints about delayed admissions, restricted consultations, and refusals to treat critically ill patients referred by government departments to private hospitals, officials said.

Calling these practices a violation of agreed terms, the order noted that some hospitals were assigning specific doctors exclusively to DGEHS cardholders.

Additionally, the order said, that instances have been reported where empanelled hospitals have refused to admit seriously ill patients referred by government departments.