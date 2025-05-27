ABVP holds protest march against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NSUI

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised a ‘Student Respect March’ at Delhi University on Monday in protest against what it termed as the “indecent and anti-women behaviour” by Rahul Gandhi and members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). The protest culminated with the burning of Rahul Gandhi’s effigy outside the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) office.

The demonstration followed an incident on May 22, when Rahul Gandhi made an unscheduled visit to the DUSU office. During this visit, NSUI members allegedly obstructed DUSU Secretary Mitravinda Karnwal from entering her office and misbehaved with her and other students present.

ABVP condemned the incident as undemocratic and reflective of a “regressive and anti-women mindset.” Mitravinda Karnwal, addressing the protest, stated, “What happened on May 22 was not just an attack on me as an individual, but on every female student and elected representative.

This is about respect for democratic institutions and women’s leadership.” DUSU Vice President Bhanu Pratap Singh echoed similar sentiments, saying the conduct of NSUI members and Rahul Gandhi’s presence at the incident reflected “a disregard for democratic norms and the dignity of student politics.”