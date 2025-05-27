Class 11 admissions begin today, online registration announced

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has issued a notification regarding the Class 11 admission process for government schools for the academic session 2025–26.

All applicants residing in Delhi can soon register online, with the form designed for easy access via smartphone. Parents needing help can approach help desks set up at nearby schools.

The admission process will be conducted in three cycles. In the first cycle, registration begins on May 27 (12 noon) and closes on June 9 (5 pm). The list of allotted schools will be released on June 19, and document verification will take place from June 20 to June 30.

In the second cycle, registration will be conducted from July 1 to July 10. School allotments will be displayed on July 21, and document verification will be carried out between July 22 and July 31.

In the third cycle, registration will run from August 1 to August 10. Allotment results will be announced on August 20, followed by verification from August 21 to August 30.