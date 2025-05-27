Delhi: Cheating racket in government job exam busted, 4 nabbed

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a cheating racket in a government recruitment exam conducted by the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Samiti, arresting four individuals for orchestrating impersonation at a CBSE-designated exam centre in Greater Kailash.

Among those arrested are a dummy candidate, a school teacher, an office superintendent, and a woman alleged to be the key facilitator. The accused were caught trying to manipulate the Junior Secretariat Attendant exam held on May 18 at a school in Hemkunt Colony.

Sumit Dahiya, 29, from Sonipat, Haryana, was caught impersonating a registered candidate, named Ankur. Acting on a tip-off, police reached the exam centre, where the principal reported suspicious activity. During interrogation, Dahiya confessed he had been promised Rs 6 lakh by a middleman to take the test on Ankur’s behalf.