Delhi: Cheating racket in government job exam busted, 4 nabbed

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a cheating racket in a government recruitment exam conducted by the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Samiti, arresting four individuals for orchestrating impersonation at a CBSE-designated exam centre in Greater Kailash.
Among those arrested are a dummy candidate, a school teacher, an office superintendent, and a woman alleged to be the key facilitator. The accused were caught trying to manipulate the Junior Secretariat Attendant exam held on May 18 at a school in Hemkunt Colony.
Sumit Dahiya, 29, from Sonipat, Haryana, was caught impersonating a registered candidate, named Ankur. Acting on a tip-off, police reached the exam centre, where the principal reported suspicious activity. During interrogation, Dahiya confessed he had been promised Rs 6 lakh by a middleman to take the test on Ankur’s behalf.
Further investigation revealed that a woman known for arranging open school admissions facilitated the operation. She allegedly paid Rs 50,000 each to physics teacher Bimal Kumar Singh (59) and office superintendent Baljeet Singh (50) to help Dahiya gain access to the centre using forged Aadhaar and admit card documents.
Police have seized fake ID documents and the filled OMR sheet. Efforts are ongoing to trace the original candidate and the middleman involved.
While CBSE and JNV Samiti have not yet commented on the issue, the case is likely to trigger calls for tighter exam security and oversight.