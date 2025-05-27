Delhi police busts illegal arms racket in Rajasthan, five held during three-day operation

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown, Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms manufacturing and supply syndicate operating out of Rajasthan’s Deeg area, arresting five men in a three-day operation. The syndicate was allegedly supplying weapons to criminals and gangsters in Delhi-NCR, including the notorious Vikas Lagarpuria gang.

The accused have been identified as Harvinder Singh (46) and Sonu Singh (23) from Alwar, and Mubin (62), Sher Mohmad alias Sheru (42), and Juber (28), all residents of Deeg.

According to the police, a large quantity of tools and equipment used to manufacture illegal arms were seized. In total, 11 illegal firearms, including 10 country-made pistols (katta) and one 12-bore long rifle, were recovered, along with 17 live cartridges. The police also found cartridges used for test-firing and recoil springs used in weapon testing.

The investigation began after the arrest of Rohit Gahlot, an active member of the Vikas Lagarpuria gang, on March 4. Two country-made pistols and three rounds of ammunition were found in his possession. His interrogation revealed that the weapons were sourced from the Pahadi area of Deeg district, from a man named Juber and his associates, who were not just suppliers but manufacturers.

A team was assigned to track down the arms suppliers. Acting on the inputs, the team identified a key supply network led by the notorious arms dealer Juber. After months of surveillance and reconnaissance through dense forest areas around Pahadi in Deeg, they located both the syndicate members and their hideouts,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Surender Kumar.