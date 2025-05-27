Delhi police busts illegal arms racket in Rajasthan, five held during three-day operation

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown, Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms manufacturing and supply syndicate operating out of Rajasthan’s Deeg area, arresting five men in a three-day operation. The syndicate was allegedly supplying weapons to criminals and gangsters in Delhi-NCR, including the notorious Vikas Lagarpuria gang.
The accused have been identified as Harvinder Singh (46) and Sonu Singh (23) from Alwar, and Mubin (62), Sher Mohmad alias Sheru (42), and Juber (28), all residents of Deeg.
According to the police, a large quantity of tools and equipment used to manufacture illegal arms were seized. In total, 11 illegal firearms, including 10 country-made pistols (katta) and one 12-bore long rifle, were recovered, along with 17 live cartridges. The police also found cartridges used for test-firing and recoil springs used in weapon testing.
The investigation began after the arrest of Rohit Gahlot, an active member of the Vikas Lagarpuria gang, on March 4. Two country-made pistols and three rounds of ammunition were found in his possession. His interrogation revealed that the weapons were sourced from the Pahadi area of Deeg district, from a man named Juber and his associates, who were not just suppliers but manufacturers.
A team was assigned to track down the arms suppliers. Acting on the inputs, the team identified a key supply network led by the notorious arms dealer Juber. After months of surveillance and reconnaissance through dense forest areas around Pahadi in Deeg, they located both the syndicate members and their hideouts,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Surender Kumar.
He added that the team conducted simultaneous raids in four villages of Deeg. Based on technical surveillance and extensive groundwork, the team apprehended Mubin, Sher Mohmad, Harvinder Singh, and Sonu Singh. Despite the risks, including the fact that the accused were prepared to fire on law enforcement officers, the operation was successful. A substantial cache of arms, including a sophisticated rifle, was seized.
The police said Harvinder Singh initially sought weapons to protect his family. He came into contact with Mubin and Juber, and eventually began purchasing firearms from them for resale to criminals.
On Juber’s instructions, Harvinder and his cousin Sonu visited Juber’s address, where they met Mubin and collected three country-made pistols and three live cartridges. These were recovered from the motorcycle they used for the pickup. Harvinder also began building links with criminal gangs in Delhi.
Sonu reportedly worked alongside Harvinder, buying illegal firearms and reselling them at a higher price. Mubin told police he learned how to make guns in 2013 from a man named Fatte, who died in 2017. Mubin said it takes around 3–4 days to make a country-made pistol, which sells for Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. Rifles are priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.