DEVI buses to sport three-colour scheme

NEW DELHI: To enhance the visibility and identity of the recently launched Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) buses, the Delhi Transport Department has approved a fresh colour scheme for the fleet.

The buses, which are currently seen only in green, will now also be painted dark orange and yellow.

Officials cited making the electric buses more noticeable and recognizable for commuters from a distance behind this move. The new colour additions have been approved by the Transport Minister Pankaj Singh.

“The three-colour palette will not only increase the visual appeal of the DEVI buses but also help commuters identify them quickly in crowded traffic conditions,” a senior official from the department said.

At present, 400 nine-metre electric buses are operating across Delhi.

These vehicles will be the first to receive the new tri-colour treatment. Going forward, all newly inducted nine-metre DEVI buses under the scheme will come in the three approved colours: green, dark orange, and yellow.

The government is expected to release a model of the new design soon for public and departmental reference. The decision to revise the colour scheme was taken after two separate orders were issued by the Transport Department in the last two weeks.