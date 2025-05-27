Nodal officer assigned for each waterlogging point: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Amid growing public frustration over recurring waterlogging crisis in the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reiterated her government’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure and holding officials accountable.

Speaking at multiple events, Gupta outlined steps taken to address drainage issues while promising that no slum would be demolished unless its residents were first resettled with proper housing.

Refuting criticism over the city’s handling of recent rainfall, Gupta claimed that despite heavy overnight showers on Sunday, waterlogging remained under control at most places.

“Delhi has witnessed record rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms three times already this May, yet the situation did not spiral out of control,” she said, crediting the administration’s desilting efforts.

She claimed that 30 lakh metric tonnes of silt had been removed from drains, an unprecedented volume in the capital’s history. The chief minister also warned that accountability measures were firmly in place. “Each waterlogging point has a designated officer. If water accumulates in their area, they will be held responsible.

Action has already been taken in the case of the Minto Bridge underpass,” she said. Gupta emphasised that nodal officers have been tasked with supervising drain surveys, and any lapses would not be tolerated. “Delhi roads will not get waterlogged like before,” she asserted, adding that cleaning operations were being carried out in full swing.

While inaugurating sewer, gas, and water pipeline projects in her Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, Gupta addressed concerns about slum demolitions. She accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misleading slum residents through WhatsApp messages and spreading fear.

“We have allocated Rs 700 crore for improving amenities like drains, toilets, bathrooms, streets and parks in slum areas through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB),” she said.

“I promise slum dwellers they will be given pucca houses. Until then, you will not be displaced,” the CM added.