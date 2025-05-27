NTA response sought over variance in JEE scorecards

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) after a petition raised serious concerns about discrepancies in a student’s JEE Main 2025 scorecards. The case has prompted questions around the accuracy of results and transparency in the examination process.

The petition was filed by an Indian student based in Muscat, Oman, who had appeared for the JEE Main exams on January 23 and April 2 this year. According to the plea, despite using the same application number, the student received two different scorecards for the first session, one showing a percentile of 55.3923599 and the other 89.4152364.

The student, represented by Advocate Ajay Kumar, sent copies of both scorecards to NTA for clarification. In response, the NTA confirmed on March 13 that the correct percentile for the first session was 55.3923599. It dismissed the higher percentile scorecard as a forgery and referred the matter to its Unfair Means (UFM) Committee.

However, the petition alleges that the UFM Committee took this action without holding any inquiry or issuing a show-cause notice. The student claims that no final report or official communication was shared with him regarding this decision.

Despite the ongoing confusion, the student went on to appear for the second session of the exam on April 2. But when results were declared on April 19, his scorecard for that session was marked with the tag “UFM”, along with a note saying he had been “debarred for 2025–26 and 2026–27.”Justice Mahajan has scheduled the case for hearing on May 29.