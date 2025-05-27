PWD launches drainage projects in three flood-prone areas

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to address the national capital’s recurring waterlogging crisis, the Public Works Department (PWD) has launched long-term drainage improvement projects in three flood-prone areas of the city.

The move comes amid mounting public pressure and frequent storms that have exposed the capital’s vulnerable infrastructure.

A major component of the initiative includes revamping the drainage system along a two-kilometre stretch between Karol Bagh metro station and Dayal Chowk in North Delhi, a corridor that sees dense traffic and frequent water accumulation during heavy rains. Officials say the work will be carried out in coordination with the traffic police to minimise disruptions in this high-mobility zone.

Another crucial project has been proposed along the Karala-Khanjhawala Road in northwest Delhi, a known waterlogging hotspot. The department is in the process of hiring a consultant to design an effective drainage plan for this area.

The Outer Ring Road near Avtar Singh Road will also see the construction of a new drain to prevent flooding, a frequent complaint from commuters and residents alike. PWD officials said that the upcoming drainage work is being designed with long-term impact in mind, both in terms of preventing water stagnation and preserving the urban green cover. Contractors have been instructed to ensure that tree roots are not damaged during construction.