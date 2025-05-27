Schools told to boost cyber safety steps amid rising online frauds

NEW DELHI: Amid rising cybercrimes targeting students, educators, and institutions, the Directorate of Education has issued a circular mandating all Delhi government schools to promote digital safety awareness.

Based on a handbook by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the circular outlines key online safety practices to adopt and avoid. “With increasing cyber threats, it’s crucial to promote responsible online behaviour,” a DoE official said.

The guidelines stress strong password use, two-factor authentication, regular device updates, and avoiding public Wi-Fi for financial transactions.

Students are advised to never share sensitive information such as OTPs or PINs, to download apps only from official stores, and to regularly back up data. Warnings include scams like fake job offers, phishing, and KYC frauds.