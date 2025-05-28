ABVP vandalises DUSU office, alleges NSUI

NEW DELHI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday accused the ABVP of vandalising the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) office during a chhatra samman yatra.

At a press conference, NSUI Delhi in-charge Honey Bagga said, “The incident of vandalism is a clear reflection of ABVP’s frustration.” This desperation stems from the impactful work done by NSUI’s DUSU office bearers, President Ronak Khatri and Joint Secretary Lokesh Choudhary, who have raised critical issues about college infrastructure and the rights of Dalit, Adivasi, and backward community students across the University.

“ABVP, a government-backed student union filled with the anti-democratic ideology of the RSS, has never truly represented student interests or addressed real campus issues,” Bagga alleged. Bagga added, “The RSS-BJP nexus is actively preventing marginalised communities from entering academic spaces, with many reserved seats remaining vacant despite constitutional provisions.” ABVP may resort to violence to push its agenda, but NSUI will continue to raise issues of infrastructure, student facilities, and social justice.