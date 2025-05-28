Delhi: Dwarka Expressway-airport tunnel opens for trial run from May 29

NEW DELHI: The tunnel and underpasses on the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway, which aim to ease travelling between the national capital and Gurugram, will be fully operational from June 5.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to start trial runs on the stretch from Thursday.

The testing period will help the Authority to monitor and evaluate traffic patterns, safety measures, and infrastructure efficiency to ensure seamless integration into the city’s transport network.

According to the officials, the tunnel will be open to traffic daily from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm as part of the trial.

The underpasses for the trial run will include a Shallow Tunnel connecting Yashobhumi in Dwarka to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi through Airport Underpasses.

Further, users can travel to Gurugram (towards Sirhaul) from Dwarka --Yashobhumi through the Shallow Tunnel and Right Turn Underpass. Moreover, a combination of airport Underpasses along with Right turn underpasses can be used from Terminal 3 to Gurugram (towards Sirhaul).