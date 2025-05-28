Delhi: Dwarka Expressway-airport tunnel opens for trial run from May 29
NEW DELHI: The tunnel and underpasses on the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway, which aim to ease travelling between the national capital and Gurugram, will be fully operational from June 5.
Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to start trial runs on the stretch from Thursday.
The testing period will help the Authority to monitor and evaluate traffic patterns, safety measures, and infrastructure efficiency to ensure seamless integration into the city’s transport network.
According to the officials, the tunnel will be open to traffic daily from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm as part of the trial.
The underpasses for the trial run will include a Shallow Tunnel connecting Yashobhumi in Dwarka to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi through Airport Underpasses.
Further, users can travel to Gurugram (towards Sirhaul) from Dwarka --Yashobhumi through the Shallow Tunnel and Right Turn Underpass. Moreover, a combination of airport Underpasses along with Right turn underpasses can be used from Terminal 3 to Gurugram (towards Sirhaul).
Once operational, the underpasses shall provide alternate connectivity to IGI Airport through the shallow tunnel, improving connectivity between Delhi, Gurugram, and northern cities.
It will help to streamline traffic flow between key areas such as Gurugram, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, and Alipur, as well as enhance connectivity with other corridors in and around Delhi-NCR to facilitate seamless movement of traffic from Gurugram, Faridabad, and Manesar towards northern destinations such as Sonipat, Panipat, and Chandigarh.
The tunnel’s strategic location and layout will benefit a large number of daily commuters and reduce the burden on surface roads and reduce congestion by connecting Dwarka Expressway to the IGI Airport.
The trials mark a significant step toward enhancing mobility and reducing congestion in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).
“The tunnel will have a height restriction of vehicles upto 4.5 meters, and slow-moving vehicles such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers and vehicles carrying flammable materials like the Oil tankers will not be allowed inside the tunnel and underpasses. The tunnel is likely to be fully operational from June 5, 2025,” said officials.
The tunnel has been built using advanced engineering and safety features. It is equipped with CCTV surveillance, a dedicated control room, and emergency exits to ensure commuter safety and efficiency.