Delhi HC confirms Centre broke verbal assurance in Rs 197.7 crore CMRL fraud probe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday confirmed that a complaint had been filed against Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited (CMRL) despite an earlier verbal assurance from the Central government that no such complaint would be lodged while a petition against the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe remained pending.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, who had previously heard the plea challenging the SFIO’s inquiry into the affairs of CMRL, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited (owned by T Veena, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan), and others, noted this clarification in court.

The case has stirred controversy since December last year, when a coordinate bench of the High Court reserved its order in CMRL’s plea.

However, following the transfer of the judge in March, the matter was reassigned and came up again before Justice Girish Kathpalia.

On 9 April, a complaint was filed against CMRL, its senior management, Veena T, and her firm Exalogic.

This triggered objections from CMRL’s legal team, who said that there had been an informal understanding between both parties that no complaint would be filed while the case was still under consideration.

They stressed that although the investigation could continue, the filing of a formal complaint should have been withheld. The Additional Solicitor General (ASG), however, firmly denied any such understanding.

Due to the disagreement over this claim, Justice Kathpalia referred the matter to Justice Prasad, as the original oral agreement was reportedly made before him.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Justice Prasad remarked that the Supreme Court has often advised against relying on verbal arrangements, insisting they should be formally recorded. Nonetheless, he said courts do sometimes go by the word of the lawyers involved.

He recalled clearly that a verbal promise had indeed been made in his court, specifically that the probe would continue, but no complaint would be filed until the petition was resolved.

“I remember very clearly that such an understanding was given, and it was a definite assurance,” the judge said in court.