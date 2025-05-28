Delhi hospitals report rise in patients with flu-like symptoms

NEW DELHI: OPDs are witnessing a surge in patients with flu-like symptoms amid a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases linked to a new SARS-CoV-2 variant. In response, hospitals have started issuing advisories urging staff to avoid gatherings within the premises and reintroduce social distancing protocols.
Dr Vikas Mittal, Director, Department of Respiratory Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Punjabi Bagh and Director Wellness Home Clinic and Sleep Centre said there has been a spike in OPD with cases of flu. “Yes we are seeing flu like cases in our OPD and personal level we are taking precautions,” he said.
Doctors at Sharda Care Healthcity, said they are getting patients with vague symptoms of sore throat, low-grade fever, coryza, headaches associated with altered bowel habits such as loose stools and abdominal pain with no history of food poisoning.
“Generally, such patients are stable and only require symptomatic OPD care. Again, as of now, H1N1, H3N2, or other influenza-like viruses are more reported in NCR than COVID cases,” said Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Department of Internal Medicine, at the hospital.
Meanwhile, AIIMS has issued a fresh advisory directing hospital staff to strictly adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour.