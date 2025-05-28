East Delhi: Tap water muddy and stinks, health at risk

NEW DELHI: In East Delhi, residents have long endured the troubling reality of impure, discoloured water flowing from their taps, a challenge that shows no signs of abating despite repeated complaints.
Poonam Kumari, a 43-year-old resident of Block III in Trilokpuri, has grown accustomed to the daily struggle with contaminated water. “When you open the tap at first, the water is completely black,” Kumari shared.
“It slowly clears up the longer you keep the faucet running, but the foul smell, which resembles sewage, remains.” Despite her efforts to report the issue, the problem persists year after year.
While tanker services occasionally deliver cleaner water, the deliveries are infrequent and do not meet the daily needs of the household. “We use tanker water for drinking, but for everything else—bathing, cleaning—we are stuck with the contaminated supply,” she added. The issue is not limited to Trilokpuri. In nearby Pandav Nagar, Ayush Pandey
noticed a disturbing change in the quality of tap water around two months ago. “The water started appearing whitish and translucent. It was so bad that our RO filter couldn’t purify it, forcing us to rely on bottled mineral water for weeks,” said Pandey. While the water quality has somewhat improved in recent days, he still finds it unfit for daily use.
In Shakarpur, the situation is even worse. Sreshtha Raj, a local resident, described the water as “muddy” with a smell of both sewage and chlorine, filled with dust particles. “It’s almost impossible to use for anything,” she said, frustration evident in her voice. While these issues are most prevalent in East Delhi, other parts of the national capital are not immune. Earlier this month, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) sharply criticised the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for allegedly supplying contaminated drinking water to residents in Janakpuri. The NGT’s concern was sparked by a complaint from a local resident welfare association, which claimed that corroded pipelines had led to untreated sewage mixing with drinking water, presenting severe health risks.
In an order dated May 14, the tribunal expressed its dissatisfaction with DJB’s response, calling the issue “very serious.” The bench, led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, scolded both the DJB and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for their inaction. “The supply of unfit drinking water to city residents is a grave matter. Yet, the DJB has failed to take timely action, and the CPCB has not provided the necessary water sample reports,” the tribunal stated. To address the crisis, the NGT directed the CPCB to collect new water samples from Janakpuri and submit a fresh report. It instructed that samples be taken from 10 new and 10 old locations in the area, without informing any authority, including the DJB, to ensure impartiality.
The samples would be analysed for specific contaminants, including faecal coliform and E. coli bacteria. The tribunal also summoned the DJB’s chief engineer to the next hearing, scheduled for May 30, to discuss a permanent solution. The situation in Janakpuri is particularly concerning, with one resident reportedly hospitalised with Hepatitis A and E. coli infection after consuming the contaminated water. The NGT’s actions reflect the growing concern over Delhi’s water quality, with experts fearing that untreated sewage mixing with drinking water could lead to widespread public health risks. This is not the first time Delhi residents have faced water contamination issues. Last year in July, residents of Peeragarhi in Outer Delhi were alarmed when bright blue, foam-laden water began flowing from their taps. Local residents suspected nearby denim and chemical factories of dumping industrial waste, leading to the contamination of the Delhi Jal Board’s water supply.
Around 45 homes were visibly affected, with many others reporting health problems despite the water appearing clean. Residents collected samples and approached DJB, but no immediate action was taken. It was only after former water minister Atishi intervened the issue garnered attention.
Key issues
Residents in East Delhi report foul-smelling, discolored tap water, with some areas experiencing black, whitish, or muddy water
Contaminated water is causing health concerns and forcing people to rely on private water suppliers, placing additional financial strain
Corroded pipelines and untreated sewage mixing with drinking water are suspected causes, leading to ongoing contamination
The NGT has ordered the Central Pollution Control Board to collect fresh water samples from Janakpuri for testing, including specific checks for faecal coliform and E. coli
A Janakpuri resident has been hospitalised due to Hepatitis A and E. coli after consuming contaminated water
East delhi areas Most affected in capital
Residents in areas like Trilokpuri, Pandav Nagar and Shakarpur are facing severe issues with discoloured, foul-smelling tap water.This has not just disrupted their daily life but has also raised serious health concerns among them.