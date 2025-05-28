East Delhi: Tap water muddy and stinks, health at risk

NEW DELHI: In East Delhi, residents have long endured the troubling reality of impure, discoloured water flowing from their taps, a challenge that shows no signs of abating despite repeated complaints.

Poonam Kumari, a 43-year-old resident of Block III in Trilokpuri, has grown accustomed to the daily struggle with contaminated water. “When you open the tap at first, the water is completely black,” Kumari shared.

“It slowly clears up the longer you keep the faucet running, but the foul smell, which resembles sewage, remains.” Despite her efforts to report the issue, the problem persists year after year.

While tanker services occasionally deliver cleaner water, the deliveries are infrequent and do not meet the daily needs of the household. “We use tanker water for drinking, but for everything else—bathing, cleaning—we are stuck with the contaminated supply,” she added. The issue is not limited to Trilokpuri. In nearby Pandav Nagar, Ayush Pandey

noticed a disturbing change in the quality of tap water around two months ago. “The water started appearing whitish and translucent. It was so bad that our RO filter couldn’t purify it, forcing us to rely on bottled mineral water for weeks,” said Pandey. While the water quality has somewhat improved in recent days, he still finds it unfit for daily use.