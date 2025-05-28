HC seeks ACB’s status report in bribery case against record keeper

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to submit a status report on its investigation into bribery allegations against Mukesh Kumar, an ahlmad (record keeper) posted at the Rouse Avenue Court.

Kumar is accused of taking bribes from certain accused individuals in exchange for helping them secure bail. The ACB registered a case against him on May 16 under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Prior to this, the ACB had written to the Delhi government’s Law Secretary in January, seeking approval to investigate a judge linked to the case. While the High Court permitted further investigation against court officials, it found the evidence insufficient to initiate action against the judge.

The matter gained further attention after the Delhi High Court administratively transferred the Special Judge (PC Act), who had been posted at Rouse Avenue, to North-West Rohini. Kumar has claimed that there is a conspiracy to falsely implicate the judge.

On Tuesday, Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea came up before Justice Amit Sharma. However, the court refused to offer him any temporary protection from arrest. Calling the matter “very serious,” the judge expressed concern that such allegations were being made against a court staff member. The judge added that evidence had already surfaced.