No more videos, reels in uniform on social media, Delhi police chief tells DCPs

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and unit heads to sensitise personnel about the importance of refraining from posting videos or reels on social media while in uniform. The memorandum, issued on May 24, describes such actions as an “abuse of uniform” and declares them “unacceptable.”

The Commissioner referenced the social media policy and guidelines issued in August 2023, reminding officers that they must maintain a clear distinction between their personal and professional lives.

Despite previous instructions, reports indicate that several police personnel have continued to post videos and reels in uniform on various platforms. “You are requested to ensure that police personnel under your control are properly sensitised and made aware that they must distinguish between personal and professional conduct. Such instances of misuse of uniform on social media are unacceptable,” the memorandum stated.