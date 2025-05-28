Tahawwur seeks court nod to speak to family

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday received an application from Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking permission to speak with his family.

The plea was submitted through his legal representative and is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday before Special Judge Chander Jit Singh at the Patiala House Courts. Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, is currently in judicial custody. He was extradited to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against the move on April 4 this year. He is a known associate of David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, a US national and one of the key conspirators in the 26/11 attacks.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Singh asked Rana whether he had legal representation. When Rana said he did not, the judge directed that a lawyer be appointed through the Delhi Legal Services Authority. Advocate Piyush Sachdeva was assigned to represent him. Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and Public Prosecutor Narender Mann appeared on behalf of the NIA. The case will be heard again on Wednesday.