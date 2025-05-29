24 IPS, 14 DANIPS officers transferred in major rejig in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle, 24 IPS and 14 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers have been transferred, with several senior officers being given new charges, said the office of Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday.

David Lalringsanga (1995 batch) has been posted as Special Commissioner, Special Police Unit for Women and Children and Special Police Unit For North-Eastern Region. Dheeraj Kumar (2004) will serve as Director (Joint CP) of Delhi Police Academy, while Raj Kumar Singh (2004) has been appointed Joint CP Provisioning and Logistics. Vijay Kumar (2007), Joint CP of Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited, has been transferred as Joint CP Eastern Range. At the district level, Nidhin Valsan (2012), who was DCP Outer North, will be DCP Central. Rajeev Ranjan (2012) has been posted as DCP Rohini.