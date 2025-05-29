Able to set many things right in 100 days, stalled projects have begun: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday insisted that the national capital is witnessing a revival in governance and development under her leadership, as she marked 100 days of what she described as a “government that works for the people”.
Speaking at the felicitation ceremony of Delhi University’s Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Gupta expressed gratitude to the public for showing support and reposing faith in her administration. “I want to thank the people of the city for electing us. Now, Delhi has a government that works for the people,” she said.
She added, “With your faith and our efforts, we have been able to set many things right over the past 100 days. Projects and schemes that had stalled are finally being implemented.”
The CM credited the positive shift to the cooperation between the Central and state governments. “Delhi is taking full advantage of a double-engine government. Benefits of Central government schemes that were previously delayed or ignored are now reaching the people,” she added.
Gupta also announced that her government will release a detailed report card of its first 100 days in office on May 31 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, highlighting key initiatives and progress.
She was accompanied by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who also addressed the event. Taking a sharp dig at the previous AAP government, Sirsa said, “We have done in 100 days what they couldn’t do in 10 years. The victims of the 1984 riots, who waited decades for justice and support, have now received job opportunities within 100 days of our administration.”
The felicitation programme comes just days before the government’s official 100-day review, expected to showcase reforms across education, infrastructure, health and employment.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reaffirmed that delivering development to every corner of Delhi was her topmost priority. “It is our resolve to make every neighbourhood and colony of Delhi clean, beautiful and safe. This wave of development will not stop. Our four-engine government is fully committed to transforming the Capital into a ‘Viksit Delhi’,” Gupta stated.
AAP was quick to hit back, saying that a hundred days into its rule, the BJP has delivered little more than disappointment. In a scathing critique, senior party leader and LoP in Delhi Assembly Atishi declared the BJP tenure an unmitigated failure on every front.