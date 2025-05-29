Able to set many things right in 100 days, stalled projects have begun: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday insisted that the national capital is witnessing a revival in governance and development under her leadership, as she marked 100 days of what she described as a “government that works for the people”.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony of Delhi University’s Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Gupta expressed gratitude to the public for showing support and reposing faith in her administration. “I want to thank the people of the city for electing us. Now, Delhi has a government that works for the people,” she said.

She added, “With your faith and our efforts, we have been able to set many things right over the past 100 days. Projects and schemes that had stalled are finally being implemented.”

The CM credited the positive shift to the cooperation between the Central and state governments. “Delhi is taking full advantage of a double-engine government. Benefits of Central government schemes that were previously delayed or ignored are now reaching the people,” she added.

Gupta also announced that her government will release a detailed report card of its first 100 days in office on May 31 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, highlighting key initiatives and progress.