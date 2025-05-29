Crashes, Cattle & Chaos: recipe for disaster

NEW DELHI: The roads of Delhi—some newly paved, others worn by decades of overuse—tell a story of chaos, carelessness and chronic neglect. Behind the rising toll of road accidents in the national capital lies a mix of poor infrastructure, risky driving behaviours, enforcement gaps and civic apathy.
From overspeeding on major arterial roads to stray cattle appearing out of nowhere, residents, traffic officials and experts point to multiple overlapping factors that make Delhi’s streets a dangerous place for both drivers and pedestrians.
Crashes Rooted in Behaviour
A senior Delhi Police official said that one of the most pressing concerns is non-compliance with basic traffic rules.
“Many people do not wear helmets, drive under the influence of alcohol and over-speed in areas where traffic is light. There are even bikers who ride on footpaths, creating safety hazards for pedestrians,” the official said.
These violations often go unchecked in many parts of the city, with commuters offering excuses rather than accepting accountability when confronted by traffic personnel.
Data from Delhi Police reflects a sobering picture: in 2023, there were 5,834 reported road crashes, up from 5,652 in 2022. While the number of fatalities remained relatively consistent—1,457 deaths in 2023 compared to 1,461 the previous year—the figures underscore a persistent crisis.
Injuries rose to 5,470 in 2023, from 5,201 in 2022.
Key Problem Areas
Several key roads in the city have been identified as high-risk zones including Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, Rohtak Road, NH-8, Bawana Road, and Mathura Road among them. One particularly dangerous stretch is the Ring Road near Lajpat Nagar, a busy segment flanked by residential areas and markets.
Adjacent to a petrol pump and at the beginning of a flyover, the location often witnesses wrong-side driving.
Motorists often take this risk to avoid a U-turn located far ahead, said locals.
“This not only disrupts traffic but also puts pedestrians at risk,” said Kuldeep Kumar, president of the Lajpat Nagar Market Association.
“The underpass beneath the flyover is underutilised by pedestrians. It could be converted into a functional U-turn. A pedestrian foot overbridge should also be constructed for safety.”
Cattle and Civic Apathy
In North Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, resident Aniket Sharma shared another dimension of the problem: stray animals and poor lighting. “Even if the road itself is okay, the combination of poor visibility and sudden appearances of stray cattle is dangerous—especially for two-wheelers,” Sharma said. “Drivers trying to brake suddenly often end up crashing into dividers or other vehicles. The situation worsens at night.”
His concerns echo the frustrations of many across the city who feel that civic agencies are failing to uphold basic safety standards.
Legal Gaps & Accountability
According to advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal, government bodies are not just morally but legally responsible for maintaining road safety. “Under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, causing death by negligence is a punishable offence—even if unintentional,” he said.
Negligence in repairing roads, maintaining proper lighting, or installing signage, Jindal explained, could amount to criminal culpability.
“It can also be challenged under Article 226 of the Constitution. The 1966 Supreme Court ruling in Municipal Corporation of Delhi v. Subhagwanti makes civic bodies liable for damage due to poor maintenance. Public safety is not optional—it is a legal duty.”
Education and Enforcement
Despite the challenges, the Delhi Traffic Police claims to be stepping up enforcement and awareness efforts.
A traffic official said, “We issue challans for violations and conduct road safety awareness programmes for the public and school students.”
Recently, the Delhi Police concluded the second batch of its summer road safety camp, attended by over 550 students across four traffic training parks. “These camps aim to instill awareness from a young age,” the official said.
In addition to education drives, the traffic police also inspect roads and submit engineering improvement suggestions to civic bodies.
“We focus on pedestrian safety as well. Unfortunately, many pedestrians still jaywalk instead of using foot overbridges, which contributes to accidents,” he added.
Technology and Way Forward
Looking ahead, Delhi Traffic Police is planning to deploy over 300 red light violation detection (RLVD) and over-speed violation detection (OSVD) cameras across key junctions. Officials hope that tech-driven enforcement will help reduce accidents at high-risk points. But many residents remain skeptical about whether these plans will materialize meaningfully.
Shakti Mishra, a commuter from South Delhi, expressed frustration. “We keep reading that the government is investing crores into fixing dark spots and improving road design, but where is the action? These promises remain only on paper,” she said.