Crashes, Cattle & Chaos: recipe for disaster

NEW DELHI: The roads of Delhi—some newly paved, others worn by decades of overuse—tell a story of chaos, carelessness and chronic neglect. Behind the rising toll of road accidents in the national capital lies a mix of poor infrastructure, risky driving behaviours, enforcement gaps and civic apathy.

From overspeeding on major arterial roads to stray cattle appearing out of nowhere, residents, traffic officials and experts point to multiple overlapping factors that make Delhi’s streets a dangerous place for both drivers and pedestrians.

Crashes Rooted in Behaviour

A senior Delhi Police official said that one of the most pressing concerns is non-compliance with basic traffic rules.

“Many people do not wear helmets, drive under the influence of alcohol and over-speed in areas where traffic is light. There are even bikers who ride on footpaths, creating safety hazards for pedestrians,” the official said.

These violations often go unchecked in many parts of the city, with commuters offering excuses rather than accepting accountability when confronted by traffic personnel.

Data from Delhi Police reflects a sobering picture: in 2023, there were 5,834 reported road crashes, up from 5,652 in 2022. While the number of fatalities remained relatively consistent—1,457 deaths in 2023 compared to 1,461 the previous year—the figures underscore a persistent crisis.

Injuries rose to 5,470 in 2023, from 5,201 in 2022.