Delays and disruptions in CGHS new portal leave patients without medicines

NEW DELHI: A transition to a new e-interface by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) of its Health Management Information System (HMIS) portal has led to delays and disruptions in accessing medicines to thousands of beneficiaries in Delhi NCR.

Patients complained facing delay of over 10 days in getting essential medicines for their health conditions, which is attributed to server issues and incomplete patient data uploads. The issue has severely impacted beneficiaries who rely on government dispensaries for treatment.

Out of 151 CGHS dispensary units in the Delhi NCR region, around 139 are located in the national capital. While Ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines are available in a few centres, most dispensaries primarily distribute allopathic medicines.

However, with the new digital interface facing technical glitches, most of these facilities have been unable to provide even basic allopathic drugs on time. Patients across multiple locations have reported being turned away daily. Vineet Raje, a resident of RK Puram, said she has been unable to collect his prescribed medicines for several days.